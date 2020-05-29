How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are Giving Back for Pride Month 2020

Although the coronavirus pandemic has canceled virtually all in-person Pride Month events, fashion and beauty brands are continuing their commitments to give back and support the LGBTQ+ community.

Several brands are creating rainbow-themed Pride collections to donate proceeds to global organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community, including GLAAD, the Trevor Project and the It Gets Better Project.

Others are launching larger initiatives to highlight the importance of Pride Month, including makeup brand NYX, which is hosting a virtual Pride March on Instagram, and activewear brand Under Armour, which is offering a grant program to aid LGBTQ+-focused nonprofits that are impacted by COVID-19.

Here, WWD looks at 20 fashion and beauty brands that are giving back for Pride Month 2020.

1. ASOS

Asos is teaming with GLAAD for the fourth year in a row to collaborate on a Pride-themed collection. This year’s collection centers on the theme of unity, with several graphic T-shirts sporting the word in a rainbow colorway. Other pieces include button-up tops, shorts and sweatshirts ranging in price from $29 to $69. All proceeds from the collection will benefit GLAAD.

2. Banana Republic

Banana Republic is launching a capsule collection of rainbow-themed T-shirts, sweaters, dresses, tank tops, hats, socks and other accessories to celebrate Pride Month. The brand is pledging $60,000 to the United Nations Free & Equal campaign — a U.N. initiative that promotes equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community — in conjunction with the collection.

3. Dockers

Dockers is releasing its third annual Pride-themed collection, which consists of three unisex styles in a purple tie-dye pattern. Each product also features a rainbow mixed with the brand’s logo. The products range in price from $22 to $38 and are available on Dockers’ web site.

Along with the collection, the brand is donating to the Stonewall Community Foundation, an organization that works with the LGBTQ+ community in New York City.

4. EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is launching its Freedom Collection to celebrate Pride Month. The brand teamed with “Queer Eye” star Tan France for the collection, which includes four different glasses styles with rainbow-colored frames.

The brand is donating five percent of sales from the collection, which ranges in price from $19 to $35, to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ youth. The collection is also part of EyeBuyDirect’s buy one, give one program where customers can donate a pair of glasses to someone in need.

5. Fabletics

Fabletics is releasing a limited-edition Pride collection of athleticwear with 10 percent of proceeds benefiting the It Gets Better Project, a nonprofit organization that works with LGBTQ+ youth.

The collection includes pieces such as leggings, track suits, sports bras and tank tops that feature rainbow motifs. The pieces are available in women’s and men’s sizes and range in price from $17.47 to $59.95.

6. Face Halo

Face Halo is releasing a new Pride-themed version of its reusable makeup remover. The product sells for $25 for a pack of three with five percent of proceeds benefiting the Trevor Project.

7. Happy Socks

Happy Socks is teaming with the Phluid Project for a six-piece collection to celebrate Pride Month. The collection includes sock styles in tie-dye, rainbow and other graphic prints.

The brand is donating 10 percent of profits from the collection to the Trevor Project. Each pair of socks retails for $16 and is available on Happy Socks’ and the Phluid Project’s web sites.

8. Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York is launching a rainbow-themed capsule collection of apparel, handbags, jewelry and other accessories to celebrate Pride Month. The collection ranges in price from $68 to $198 and will be available on the brand’s web site at the beginning of June.

The brand is also donating a portion of proceeds to the Trevor Project.

9. Kiehl’s

Kiehl’s is launching a new national philanthropic partnership with the Trevor Project, donating $100,000 to the organization.

The brand is introducing several other initiatives for Pride Month. Kiehl’s is hosting a virtual dance party via Instagram Live on June 5 with LGBTQ+ ambassadors that will encourage followers to make donations to the charity. Kiehl’s is also launching several digital and social media campaigns to highlight issues facing LGBTQ+ youth

10. Levi’s

Levi’s is launching a charitable collection that includes tie-dye pieces, transparent jackets and graphic T-shirts that read “Use Your Voice!” to celebrate Pride Month. The pieces also feature a reimagined version of the brand’s logo in a rainbow colorway. The collection ranges in price from $18 to $128 and is available on the brand’s web site.

The brand is donating all proceeds from the collection to OutRight Action International, which is working to advance LGBTQ+ rights across the globe.

11. Marc Jacobs Beauty

Marc Jacobs Beauty is launching five new shades of its $29 Enamored Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick for Pride Month, with each shade housed in rainbow-print packaging. The brand will be donating $10,000 each to Le Refuge, a French organization that supports LGBTQ+ youth, and Sage, an organization that helps older members of the LGBTQ+ community.

12. NYX

NYX is launching a new initiative for Pride Month called “Proud Allies for All,” which aims to educate consumers on what it means to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. The initiative is anchored on a virtual Pride march on June 1, where followers can participate by using NYX’s selfie filters created to share who they’re marching for.

The beauty brand is also teaming with the Los Angeles LGBT Center to offer digital educational videos.

In conjunction with the Pride initiative, NYX is launching a limited-edition Pride collection with a rainbow eye shadow palette, colorful eyeliner and lipstick, which range in price from $7 to $18. NYX is also donating $50,000 from the collection to global LGBTQ+ organizations.

13. Puma

Puma is teaming with long-time ambassador Cara Delevingne to release its “From Puma With Love” collection, which includes graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts, shoes and accessories featuring rainbow motifs. The collection ranges in price from $20 to $45.

The brand is donating 20 percent of proceeds from the collection to the Cara Delevingne Foundation, a project backed by the Giving Back Fund which supports LGBTQ+ charities.

14. Reebok

Reebok is releasing its “All Types of Love” collection for Pride Month, which includes apparel and sneaker styles in varying rainbow colorways. The brand is also launching its “Proud Notes” campaign where it is working with activists and influencers in the LGBTQ+ community to tell their stories. The collection ranges in price from $13 for tie-dye socks to $120 for rainbow-colored sneakers.

The brand is donating $75,000 from the collection to the It Gets Better Project.

15. Sunday Scaries

Sunday Scaries, the CBD-based personal-care and ingestible brand, is bringing back its popular Unicorn Jerky for Pride Month. The rainbow CBD ingestible sells for $19 on the brand’s web site, with $1 from each bag sold benefiting the Trevor Project.

16. Temptu

Temptu is releasing a limited-edition rainbow version of its airbrush device on June 1. The product will retail for $150, with $10 from each purchase benefiting the Trevor Project.

17. Teva

Teva has unveiled four styles of its Rainbow Pride Pack for a Pride Month initiative created in partnership with the It Gets Better Project. The new styles include a rainbow platform sandal and the brand’s classic sandals with rainbow straps, which range in price from $40 to $70.

The brand will be donating $20,000 from the collection to the It Gets Better Project.

18. Ugg

Ugg is launching its #UggPride campaign along with a new unisex Pride collection. The collection includes the brand’s best-selling Fluff Yeah sandals in three different colorways, as well as its new Disco Checker Slide, which retail for $100 to $110. The brand is donating $125,000 to GLAAD from the collection.

19. Under Armour

The activewear brand is releasing a rainbow tie-dye version of its UA HOVR Phantom 1 sneaker for Pride Month, which retails for $140.

Additionally, the brand has created the UA Pride Grant Program, which will provide aid to LGBTQ+ community-focused nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. Organizations can apply for the grant through June 10 on the UA Grants web site. Grants range from $2,500 to $15,000.

20. Youth to the People

Beauty brand Youth to the People is releasing a Pride Kit that includes three of its best-selling products — Superfood Cleanser, Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial and Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask. The products come in an eco-friendly bag and can be customized.

The brand is donating $75,000 from the kit to GLSEN, an organization working to create safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ+ students. The Pride Kit retails for $34.

