With most Pride Month 2020 events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, many LGBTQ organizations are still providing a way to celebrate with concerts, town halls and events — virtually.

The New York City Pride march, one of the largest global Pride events, is converting to a digital format to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march with the help of celebrities such as Dan Levy, Billy Porter and Janelle Monáe.

Other virtual events are aiming to raise funds for LGBTQ organizations, including Can’t Cancel Pride, which aims to raise $5 million for six different charities.

Here, WWD looks at several virtual Pride Month events taking place through the end of the month. Read on for more.

Black Queer Town Hall

NYC Pride and GLAAD are teaming to host the Black Queer Town Hall from June 19 to 21. The event will include discussions on dismantling racism and honoring queer people of color who played a pivotal role in the Stonewall riots in 1969.

The virtual event will include performances and appearances by Laverne Cox, Mj Rodriguez, Angelica Ross and Todrick Hall, among others. It will be streamed on GLAAD’s YouTube and pages.

Can’t Cancel Pride

IHeartRadio and P&G are teaming for Can’t Cancel Pride, a virtual fund-raiser in response to in-person Pride events being canceled because of the pandemic. The goal of the virtual event is to raise $5 million for six LGBTQ organizations, including the National Black Justice Coalition, GLAAD, Sage, The Trevor Project, CenterLink and OutRight Action International.

The virtual event, which will take place on June 25 at 9 p.m. on iHeartRadio’s and Instagram pages, will be hosted by Cox and Elvis Duran and will include appearances and performances by Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, Katy Perry, Sia and Ricky Martin, among others.

Garden Party

The Center, which offers community services and health offerings to LGBTQ people in New York City, is hosting its annual Garden Party virtually on June 22. The party will include appearances by Don Lemon, Lea DeLaria, Jacob Tobia and the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, among others.

Global Pride

Pride organizers from across the globe are teaming for Global Pride 2020, the first worldwide Pride event.

The 24-hour virtual event is bringing together many major political figures, including former Vice President Joe Biden, House speaker Nancy Pelosi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as celebrities such as Cox, Hall, Kesha and Adam Lambert.

Hetrick-Martin Institute

Hetrick-Martin Institute, the oldest and largest nonprofit offering LGBTQ youth services, is hosting a series of virtual Pride events starting today. The organization is hosting “Youth Pride Extravaganza, #ProudToBe Uniting for Queer Youth of Color,” which is a four-episode series that features performances and appearances by the likes of Zachary Quinto, Taylor Dayne and Andy Bell.

The organization decided on the event to offer something for LGBTQ youths of color given the country’s ongoing racial tensions.

The virtual events will be livestreamed on the organization’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

It Gets Better Project

The It Gets Better Project, which supports community service projects and spreads kindness through social media, is hosting a three-day digital Pride Month experience meant to amplify and uplift stories of the LGBTQ community.

The organization has tapped activist Peppermint to host the event, and performers Rebecca Black, Alyson Stoner, Crystal Methyd and Jujubee, among others, to participate.

The digital event will run from June 24 to 26 from 2 to 7 p.m. PST and will be available to stream on the organization’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitch accounts.

NYC Pride

While New York City’s Pride march has been canceled because of COVID-19, organizers are creating a virtual Pride event to be broadcast on ABC on June 28 from noon to 2 p.m.

The broadcast will feature performances and appearances by Monáe, Porter, Deborah Cox and Dan Levy, among others.

Theory

The fashion label is celebrating Pride Month with a virtual “Be Heard” panel between actors Anthony Ramos, Nico Tortorella and Alex Newell to be posted on the brand’s Instagram account on June 24.

