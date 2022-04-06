Primark Opens New Store in Milan’s City Center

GONE SHOPPING: Irish fast-fashion retailer Primark opened the doors to its first Milan store, located in Via Torino, just a 10-minute walk away from the city’s Duomo cathedral, on Wednesday.

The Primark Store is the first store to be opened in the city’s center, but it has two units in the Arese shopping center “Il Centro” and in the Rozzano district, both towns in the suburban areas of Milan.

The new Primark store in Milan, situated in Via Torino. Courtesy photo / Jonathan Taylor

“We are delighted and proud to occupy such a privileged position in the heart of the Milanese shopping district,” said Luca Giuffreda, head of Primark in Italy, in a statement. “Our Italian customers have welcomed us with open arms from the very beginning and we are sure they will love the structure and design of this new store, not to mention the wide range they can choose from.”

The Primark store is spread over five floors: on the ground floor, customers will be able to find the women’s section, the first floor is dedicated to cosmetics, the second floor hosts furniture for the house, on the third floor is the child section, and the fourth and fifth floors are reserved for employees.

The venue will house the national offices of Primark Italia and the showrooms, which will be reserved for press.

In addition to the brand’s standard clothing line, the Milan store will offer products from the “Primark Cares” line, reflecting the retailer’s commitment to making fashion more sustainable, but also accessible.

The new Primark store, situated in via Torino Courtesy image / Jonathan Taylor

Milan’s mayor Giuseppe Sala said of the opening that “during this difficult period, opening a new store, offering job opportunities, requires more courage and trust than usual: therefore Primark deserves a warm welcome. I am sure that the Milanese citizens will be able to give it the right greeting to this important Irish brand famous for its great fashion at affordable prices.”

The Primark store in Milan, situated in via Torino. Courtesy image / Jonathan Taylor

The structure will employ more than 400 workers, ranging from sales support figures, visual merchandisers, and human resources officers.

There are existing Primark stores in Rome, Catania, Brescia and Verona, and the company is planning openings in Turin, Bologna, Caserta, Venice and Chieti.