CHILDREN’S HOUR: Primark and Unicef have inked a three-year partnership aimed at contributing to the latter’s work in education and emergency response for vulnerable children.

Primark confirmed it has committed $4.5 million to fund an education program enabling vulnerable children to attend and remain in school in Cambodia.

Planned activities include targeted support for children from minority language groups, girls, and children with disabilities; investment in school sanitation facilities; and training for teachers in positive discipline approaches.

Primark has committed a further $1.5 million to Unicef’s worldwide emergency response operations. In 2017, the aid organization responded to 337 humanitarian situations in 102 countries. In most humanitarian crises, children are most at risk, with women and children comprising 60 to 80 percent of the affected population.

“Unicef is the world’s largest humanitarian organization for children with operations in more than 190 countries,” said Unicef Ireland’s executive director, Peter Power.

He said the organization relies significantly on the private sector “to help fund our life-saving and life-changing operations for children and we are pleased to welcome Primark’s generous contribution to this work.”

Primark’s chief executive officer, Paul Marchant, said, “As an international brand we are excited to be collaborating with a global organization which shares our commitment to making a difference in communities that most need support.”

“We are pleased to be able to support Unicef as they work to break down some of the barriers to education for children in Cambodia.”