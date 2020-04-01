Prince Charles has made his first statement since his coronavirus diagnosis.

The 71-year-old released a video statement on the Clarence House Twitter account today where he gave an update on his diagnosis, which was revealed to the public on March 25.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting the coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” he said. “As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience, when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structure of life are suddenly removed.”

As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020

The prince then offers his sympathy to those who have lost loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic and applauds the work of the doctors, nurses and other health-care workers in the National Health Service fighting the pandemic.

“At a time when doctors, nurses and the vital ancillary staff that form the backbone of our remarkable NHS are increasingly under such enormous strain and risk as they battle heroically to save lives in intensive care centers and to contain, as much as possible, the spread of this virus, our thoughts and prayers are very much with those marvelous people whose extraordinary skills and utter, selfless devotion to duty and the care of their patients make us so very proud,” he said.

Prince Charles has been self-isolating at his home at Balmoral in Scotland since his diagnosis with the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, who had tested negative for COVID-19.

The prince’s video statement did not reveal how he contracted the virus, but it was earlier reported that he attended the WaterAid Climate Summit in London on March 10, where Prince Albert of Monaco — who also tested positive for COVID-19 — was also in attendance.

Prince Charles’ statement comes after Queen Elizabeth II released a statement on March 19, reading: “We know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.”

The prince ends the video by offering a hopeful outlook as the pandemic continues.

“As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens. None of us can stay when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us try and live with hope and with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come.”

