LONDON — The blue-blooded are just as susceptible to coronavirus as every other person on the planet, with Prince Charles the latest European royal to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Clarence House said early Wednesday that Prince Charles, 71, had undergone tests by the National Health Service in Scotland, where the heir to the British throne and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall were already self-isolating at Balmoral.

The palace said it “was not possible to ascertain” from whom the prince caught the virus, “owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

He is said to be in good health otherwise, and went for the test after displaying mild symptoms of the virus over the weekend.

He is the second major royal to be infected: Last week Prince Albert of Monaco confirmed that he had contracted COVID-19.

Both he and Prince Charles had attended a WaterAid Climate Summit in London earlier this month, before quarantine and social distancing measures were enacted. Albert came down with coronavirus about a week later, according to media reports.

The WaterAid summit was attended by government representatives, community members and business leaders. A key focus of the event was to establish clean water as a priority for COP26, which is set to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

Instead of shaking hands, Britain’s future king has been greeting members of the public with a bow and hands in prayer.

As reported, all members of the British royal family have been self-isolating at their various castles and estates; the Queen and Prince Philip to Windsor, Prince Charles and Camilla to Balmoral in Scotland, and Prince William and his family to their country home on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

