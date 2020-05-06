FRESH PRINCE OF L.A.: What a difference a year makes: The youngest member of Britain’s royal family, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, turns one today. Over the past 12 months he’s already lived on the grounds of his great-grandmother’s Windsor Castle estate; in western Canada and in Los Angeles with his parents.

On Wednesday, Archie’s grandfather said “Happy Birthday,” posting a black-and-white image of himself, Prince Harry and Archie at the baby’s christening last summer. The event took place at Queen Elizabeth II’s private chapel at Windsor Castle in an under-the-radar ceremony.

Archie, then known simply as Baby Sussex, was born in Windsor on Monday, May 6, weighing 7 lbs. and 3 oz. A highlight of his first twelve months came last September when he made his first public appearance meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu alongside his parents. He was dressed in H&M overalls.

That appearance could be Archie’s last official one for a long time as his parents have given up their royal titles and are starting new professional lives.

It’s been a celebratory few weeks for the royal children, with Archie’s first cousins Prince Louis turning two on April 23, and Princess Charlotte marking her fifth birthday on May 2. Prince George, who is third in line to the throne, will celebrate his seventh birthday on July 22.

