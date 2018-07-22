HIGH FIVE: Prince George turned five years old on Sunday, July 22, and to mark the occasion Kensington Palace has released an official photo of the eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who is third in line to the British throne.

The photo was shot by Matt Porteus, who also captured the little royal on his third birthday.

Leaning against a brick wall in the garden of Clarence House, the London home of his grandfather Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, the grinning Prince is pictured wearing dark blue shorts and a white shirt with a round collar blue piping by Amaia. It’s the same outfit he wore for his younger brother Prince Louis’ christening earlier this month.

George has had an eventful summer so far. In addition to the christening, he also watched the RAF centenary flypast from Buckingham Palace and finished his first year of school at Thomas’s Battersea in South London.

To mark his five-year milestone, a five-pound coin has been issued by The Royal Mint featuring a reinterpretation of the image of St. George and the dragon. The coin, titled “The Progress of the Prince,” costs 13 pounds.