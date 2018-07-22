HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVESMandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Porteous/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9767295a)Prince GeorgePrince George turns 5, London, United Kingdom - 21 Jul 2018A handout photo made available by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via PA on 21 July 2018 to mark the fifth birthday of Britain's Prince George. The picture was taken in the garden at Clarence House in London, Britain on 09 July 2018, following the christening of Prince Louis. Prince George will celebrate his 5th birthday on 22 July 2018.ATTENTION EDITORS: NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER 2018 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Matt Porteous. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.

HIGH FIVE: Prince George turned five years old on Sunday, July 22, and to mark the occasion Kensington Palace has released an official photo of the eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who is third in line to the British throne.

The photo was shot by Matt Porteus, who also captured the little royal on his third birthday.

Leaning against a brick wall in the garden of Clarence House, the London home of his grandfather Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, the grinning Prince is pictured wearing dark blue shorts and a white shirt with a round collar blue piping by Amaia. It’s the same outfit he wore for his younger brother Prince Louis’ christening earlier this month.

George has had an eventful summer so far. In addition to the christening, he also watched the RAF centenary flypast from Buckingham Palace and finished his first year of school at Thomas’s Battersea in South London.

To mark his five-year milestone, a five-pound coin has been issued by The Royal Mint featuring a reinterpretation of the image of St. George and the dragon. The coin, titled “The Progress of the Prince,” costs 13 pounds.

