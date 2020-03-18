Prince George and Princess Charlotte are joining the growing number of students globally being homeschooled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The young royals’ school, Thomas’s Battersea, is transitioning to remote learning in light of COVID-19, starting on March 20.

Thomas’s London Day Schools, which operates the royals’ school, released a statement on the transition on Wednesday, stating: “From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system. This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school.”

The transition will likely not have a great effect on students, as the semester is set to end on March 26.

The news is just another way COVID-19 has impacted the royal family’s way of life. On March 17, Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II will be leaving for Windsor Castle for the Easter holiday on March 19, a week earlier than initially planned. She is set to stay at the castle “beyond the Easter period.”

The queen also canceled her upcoming travel plans to Cheshire and Camden in England later this month as a “sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances,” according to a statement. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, also canceled their upcoming tour of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan from March 17 to 25.

