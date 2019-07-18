The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are continuing their philanthropic mission.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are starting their own charitable organization, named “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” according to The Sun’s reporter, Emily Andrews, who tweeted out the news on Wednesday. The charity will be called “Sussex Royal” for short.

Exclusive: #Harry & #Meghan’s new foundation will be called “Sussex Royal” (full title “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the D&D of Sussex). Its 4 directors are the Sussexes, PR guru Sara Latham & former Royal Foundation staffer Natalie Campbell, who will be the new director. pic.twitter.com/604czSjQEw — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) July 17, 2019

The news comes after the royals split their household from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton. They also exited from the Royal Foundation, which Prince Harry helped his brother start in 2009. The charity focuses on causes surrounding mental health awareness, wildlife conservation and youth, among other issues.

The announcement comes after a busy week for the royal couple, who attended the Wimbledon Championship and the U.K. premiere of “The Lion King” where they met Beyoncé and Jay Z.

The royals registered the new foundation as a private company on July 1 to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales. They will serve as directors for the charity alongside former Royal Foundation employee Natalie Campbell, and the duke and duchess’ communications secretary, Sara Latham.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to announce the news on their own; however, the establishment of their own charity furthers their commitment to philanthropic initiatives. The royal couple routinely post on their Instagram account causes that are important to them, including youth outreach, climate change and education.

