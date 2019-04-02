Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made it Instagram official.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have created their own Instagram account, called Sussex Royal, to promote important causes and share announcements from the couple. The account links to the official royal family web site.

On Tuesday the account published its first post, which is a slideshow with pictures of the Duke and Duchess on their various appearances since their royal wedding last May. The slideshow is captioned with, “’Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.’ — Harry & Meghan.”

The Instagram account also shows the monogram for the Duke and Duchess: an overlapping ‘M’ and ‘H’ drawn in calligraphy and topped off with a crown, which was first revealed in July 2018.

The launch of the account marks the Duke and Duchess’ latest effort to separate their household from other members of the royal family.

The couple previously had shared posts on their initiatives and appearances through the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s, Instagram account, called Kensington Royal. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Prince Harry and Markle to Instagram in their own post on Tuesday, sharing an image of the couple with the caption: “🙌Welcome to Instagram, @SussexRoyal!”

Markle is on maternity leave and is expected to give birth to the couple’s first child sometime this spring, who will presumably make its Instagram debut through @SussexRoyal.

