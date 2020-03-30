Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are saying goodbye to their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted what appears to be their last Instagram post on Monday, which is a message thanking their community for “the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world.” The post comes just one day before the couple officially steps down from their royal duties.

The post’s lengthy caption offers insight into how the royal couple will navigate their new lives away from the royal family.

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues.”

The post also references the coronavirus pandemic — which has impacted the royal family in several ways — with the couple stating: “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference — as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line — together we can lift each other up to realize the fullness of that promise.”

Prince Harry and Markle have largely stayed out of the public eye since participating in their last royal engagements in the U.K. earlier this month, but the couple made headlines last week when it was reported they left their home on Vancouver Island for a private compound in Los Angeles.

