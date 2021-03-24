Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split from the royal family is being made into a Lifetime movie.

The network announced on Wednesday that it is working on its next film focusing on the royal couple, named “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace,” according to Deadline. This will be the third movie made by the network about the royal couple, following its TV films “Harry & Meghan” in 2018 and “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal” in 2019.

The film is said to focus on what led to Prince Harry and Markle’s decision to step back from their royal duties in January 2020. It will focus on “Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness” as well as the couple’s “disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’ attacks.” The film will also cover Prince Harry’s strained relationship with his brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles.

The TV movie’s plot aims to reimagine some of the details Prince Harry and Markle revealed during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month. The royal couple revealed several major bombshells during the interview, including that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [their son Archie’s] skin might be” among the royal family when Markle was pregnant.

Markle also revealed during the interview that she was struggling with her mental health and felt suicidal before the couple’s decision to step back from their roles. She also stated that “the institution” — one of the terms she used to describe facets of the royal family — refused to get her treatment for her mental health struggles.

Production for the film is slated for this spring and it is scheduled to be released later this year on Lifetime.

Read more here:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s First Year After Stepping Back from the Royal Family

7 Similarities Between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana’s Tell-All Interviews

Prince Harry Says the British Tabloids Were ‘Destroying’ His Mental Health

WATCH: How Princess Diana’s Style Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors