Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are embarking on the next chapter in their post-Megxit lives with a new Netflix deal.

The royal couple has signed a multiyear deal with the production company, according to a report by the New York Times, which states that Netflix will pay them to create “documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming” exclusively for the streaming service.

The report states Prince Harry and Markle will appear on-camera for the documentary programming, but Markle has no plans to take on an acting role.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs, but also gives hope,” the couple said in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

It was not revealed how much the couple was being paid for the deal.

Prince Harry and Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family this April after announcing the news a few months prior. The decision came after the couple, Markle specifically, faced immense scrutiny by the British media. The royal couple has, in the last year, filed a number of lawsuits against British tabloids and made public statements on how the press’ coverage has negatively impacted their mental health.

Since stepping down, the couple has relocated to Los Angeles with their son Archie and is working on launching a new charitable foundation, called Archewell.

The Netflix deal is the biggest development to come from the couple post-Megxit, the name given to the couple’s split from the royal family. Earlier this year, Markle teamed with Disney to record a voiceover for the company’s nature documentary, “Elephant” released on April 3 on Disney+.

Read more here:

Megxit Explained: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stepped Down From the Royal Family

The Farewell Tour: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Last Royal Appearances

Meghan Markle’s Hairstylist Shares His Favorite Looks

WATCH: How to Recreate Meghan Markle’s Go-to Messy Bun