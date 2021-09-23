×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2022

Business

New Fellowship for Black Entrepreneurs Aims to Tackle Racial Wealth Gap

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Pandora New ‘Me’ Line Taps Addison Rae, Charli XCX, More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Official Trip to New York City

This is the royal couple’s first joint trip since welcoming their daughter Lilibet in June.

Gallery Icon View ALL 5 Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed in New York City.

The royal couple embarked on their first joint trip to the city on Thursday, also marking their first joint travel and major appearance since welcoming their daughter Lilibet in June.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their New York trip with a visit to the One World Observatory, meeting with governor Kathy Hochul, mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray and their son Dante de Blasio.

“It’s wonderful to be back,” Markle said when asked by photographers about visiting New York again. Markle’s last visit to the city was in 2019 when she attended the U.S. Open to support her friend Serena Williams during a match. She also visited New York a few months prior for her baby shower for her first child, Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in New York for the Global Citizen Live event, which is taking place on Saturday on the Great Lawn in Central Park. The 24-hour event is meant to raise money and awareness for global COVID-19 vaccine equity. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lizzo and others will also appear at the event.

Related Galleries

This is the couple’s latest initiative to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The royal couple co-chaired Global Citizen’s VAX Live event in May.

The New York City trip is the couple’s first joint trip since stepping back from their royal duties last year. Their U.K. farewell tour in March 2020 was the last time the couple made public appearances together. The couple has since relocated to Montecito, Calif. with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

More details on the couple’s New York City trip have not yet been revealed.

READ MORE HERE: 

12 Major Revelations from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Tell-all Interview 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s First Year After Stepping Down From the Royal Family 

Prince Harry Is Writing a Memoir 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad