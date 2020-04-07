Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are starting a new charitable foundation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Monday revealed the launch of nonprofit organization Archewell, which is their first joint venture since stepping down from their royal duties at the end of March.

The couple revealed to The Daily Telegraph that Archewell will offer services such as emotional support groups, a multimedia educational empire and a wellbeing web site. They also filed a number of trademark requests for Archewell to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on March 3 for goods and services such as apparel, educational materials, magazines, films, podcasts and a web site providing information on nutrition, health and mental health, among others.

The charity’s name comes partially from the couple’s 11-month-old son Archie and from the Greek word “arche,” which means “source of action.”

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” the couple told the Telegraph. “To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

The announcement of the couple’s new charity comes after they initially filed trademark requests under their “Sussex Royal” moniker to launch their foundation. Ultimately, the couple withdrew the trademark requests after reports indicated that they would not be able to use the word “royal” in their branding after they stepped down from the royal family.

View Gallery Related Gallery Feel Good Fashion from Fall 2020: Fantasy Fix

Prince Harry and Markle will not reveal launch details for Archewell just yet in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic,” they said. “But faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.”

News of their charity comes after Prince Harry and Markle made a number of headlines in the last few weeks. It was reported on March 26 that the couple left their Vancouver Island home — where they’ve been staying since announcing they were stepping down from the royal family — for a private compound in Los Angeles to self-isolate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple also put an end to their joint Sussex Royal Instagram account just one day before they officially stepped down from their royal roles, posting a photo that thanked their community for their support.

Read more here:

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stepped Down from the Royal Family

New Details Emerge on Meghan Markle’s Disney Documentary

How Coronavirus Is Impacting the British Royal Family

WATCH: How to Re-create Meghan Markle’s Go-to Messy Bun