Prince Harry is feeling “over the moon” following the birth of his first son with Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Monday morning.

In an interview with Sky News at Windsor, the Duke of Sussex said: “I’m so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father or parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for so I’m just over the moon.”

His first interview following the birth of the royal baby, Prince Harry also praised the Duchess of Sussex, stating: “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everyone out there.”

While Prince Harry stated the baby is a boy, the couple has yet to pick a name. However, the couple does have plans to make their debut as a family in two days’ time.

The couple first revealed the birth of their royal baby on their Instagram account Monday morning with a post stating the baby was born in the early morning of May 6 and weighs 7-lbs. and 3-oz.

Read more on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex here:

