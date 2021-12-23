Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share First Photo of Daughter Lilibet in Family Holiday Card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed their family holiday card, featuring their son Archie Harrison and newborn daughter Lilibet Diana.

On Thursday, the family shared their happy wishes through a photo taken by Alexi Lubomirski, who also snapped the couple’s engagement and wedding, at their home in Santa Barbara, Calif. The image shows two-year-old Archie on Prince Harry’s lap smiling with his father while Meghan holds six-month-old Lilibet in the air.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family,” the card read. “As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle , Archie and Lilibet in their family holiday card for 2021. Alexi Lubomirski/Courtesy of Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The card was first shared by Team Rubicon, a veteran-led nonprofit organization previously supported by Harry and Meghan.

On his personal Instagram account, Lubomirski also shared his sentiments on what it was like to work with the family in the last few years by uploading the same photo.

“To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour,” he wrote. “Anyone who has seen my #AllLoveSeries, will know that one of the greatest joys I receive from photography, is when I am able to photograph ‘love’ in some form or another.

“To be trusted by your subjects enough, to open themselves up and have their connection documented and translated into an image, is one of the greatest gifts a photographer can have,” he continued. “This day with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was one such joyous experience, and one that I feel extremely privileged to have been invited to capture.”

Lilibet was born in June, a year after the couple relocated to Santa Barbara, Calif., after formally stepping back from their duties in the British royal family.

The baby’s name was inspired by Queen Elizabeth II, who is called Lilibet by her family, and Princess Diana. Their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in May 2019.

READ MORE HERE:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom Gala

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Official Trip to New York City

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Time 100 Most Influential People List