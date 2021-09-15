Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Time 100 Most Influential People List

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made this year’s Time 100 most influential people list.

Their cover is one of seven for the publication and marks the first time the couple has formally posed together for a magazine. Renowned Spanish chef José Andrés wrote the full feature for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Andrés starts off by writing about a 2013 television interview of Prince Harry during his time as an Apache helicopter gunner in Afghanistan, when he suddenly halts the interview to take off his microphone to run toward a commotion behind him.

The chef then writes that Markle is driven by the same kind of determination in her work as a humanitarian and advocate for women and girls.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on one of seven covers for the publication’s 100 most influential people list. Courtesy of Time

“Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young duke and duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame,” Andrés wrote. “It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent. That’s not what Harry and Meghan do, or who they are.”

The feature then delves into the couple’s philanthropic endeavors together, highlighting their Archewell Foundation (founded last October), work with Black women and girls in America and helping those affected by natural disasters in the Caribbean and India.

“In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know,” Andrés concluded. “They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.”

The Time 100 list coincidentally comes out on the prince’s 37th birthday.

The couple, who relocated to Montecito, Calif., last year after formally stepping back from their duties in the British royal family, welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June.

The baby’s name was inspired by Queen Elizabeth II, who is called Lilibet by her family, and Princess Diana. Their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in May 2019.

The other six worldwide covers for the most influential list feature Simone Biles, Kate Winslet, Billie Eilish, director-general of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang and writer Cathy Park Hong.

