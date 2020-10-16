The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are embarking on their next speaking initiative.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are working with Time Magazine to host a special episode of its Time 100 Talks on Oct. 20. The episode will focus on the topic of “Engineering a Better World,” which is an important element of the couple’s Archewell charitable foundation, according to Time’s statement.

The episode’s guests include Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian; Rappler chief executive officer and executive editor Maria Ressa; Center for Humane Technology president and cofounder Tristan Harris; author and co-director of UCLA’s Center for Critical Internet Inquiry Safiya Noble; Stanford Internet Observatory technical research manager Renée DiResta, and Somewhere Good founder Naj Austin, among others.

Prince Harry and Markle will also make opening and closing statements and lead conversations throughout the episode on “building online communities that are more compassionate, safe and trustworthy.”

The couple has previously worked with Time for speaking engagements. Prince Harry and Markle participated in Time Magazine’s “Time 100” television special on Sept. 22, where they appeared in a pre-recorded video discussing the importance of voting in the upcoming presidential election and the harm that hate speech and misinformation can have. The appearance stirred controversy, with many criticizing the British couple for becoming involved in the politics of another country, which has long been considered a no-no for the royal family.

