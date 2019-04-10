TV royalty and British royalty are coming together.
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Oprah Winfrey are joining forces to create a series focusing on mental health to air on Apple’s new streaming platform, Apple TV+, in 2020. The duo serve as partners, co-creators and executive producers for the upcoming show.
The news was confirmed today via Prince Harry’s joint Instagram account with The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The post gave more insight into the show’s premise and offered a quote from Prince Harry, stating: “I truly believe that good mental health — mental fitness — is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self.”
The tie-up is a part of Winfrey’s multiyear partnership with Apple, which was revealed last June. This deal marks the first time Apple has partnered with a content creator.
The untitled show will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness and is meant to encourage honest conversations around mental health and equip those suffering with the tools to thrive. The series has been in development for several months and continues Prince Harry’s commitment to debunking the stigma surrounding mental health. Winfrey has been a long-time friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and attended the couple’s wedding in May 2018.
This isn’t Prince Harry’s first initiative surrounding mental health. With the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry helped launch the Heads Together campaign, an initiative that aims to change the conversation on mental health and raise funds for innovative mental health services.
Prince Harry has also spoken candidly about his own struggles with mental health, particularly surrounding his grief over the death of his mother, Princess Diana.
This mental health series is just one of Winfrey’s projects for Apple’s streaming service. Others will be related to podcasts, books and apps, to name a few.
