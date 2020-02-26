CALL HIM BY HIS NAME: Prince Harry has stepped back onto British soil for his first public engagement after renouncing his HRH title earlier this year and now he no longer wants to be addressed as “prince.”

The prince arrived in Edinburgh Tuesday night ahead of a summit for his eco-tourism project Travalyst. During a talk on Wednesday said he wanted to be addressed as “Harry,” according to Sky News.

Travalyst is a program that aims to help tourists make eco-friendly decisions and support local communities at tourist destinations. It was founded in partnership with other big travel companies including Booking.com, Skyscanner, Visa and TripAdvisor.

Taking place at Edinburgh International Conference Centre, the conference will welcome around 100 delegates from the tourism and travel industry with a focus on sustainability initiatives such as a sustainability scoring system for accommodation and aviation.

This is one of Prince Harry’s last royal engagements. Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be stepping down as senior royals effective March 31. Markle is set to arrive in the U.K. later this week for a final series of royal engagements.

For the couple, this means that they will become financially independent, renounce their HRH titles, while the word “royal” will be removed from their personal branding. They are currently residing in Canada.