Prince Louis is celebrating his first birthday on Instagram.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted pictures of their third child today on their Instagram, @kensingtonroyal, ahead of the royal baby’s first birthday tomorrow. The pictures were taken by the Duchess, Kate Middleton, herself.
The young prince, who is fifth in line for the British throne, has previously been seen in photos on the royal’s Instagram account. Last May, the Duke and Duchess shared pictures of Prince Louis as a newborn, seen in a series of photos alone and with his sister, Princess Charlotte. They also shared pictures for Prince Louis’ christening in July.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.
While the royal family is celebrating Prince Louis’ first birthday, they are also awaiting the arrival of the latest royal baby, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s — first child, who should be born any day now.
