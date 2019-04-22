Please see supplementary info for special instructionsMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (10216423c)Handout photo of Prince Louis taken by his mother, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, at their home in Norfolk earlier this month, to mark his first birthday on TuesdayPrince Louis, Norfolk, UK - 2019EMBARGOED TO 2230 MONDAY APRIL 22Copyright: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge 2018. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing.

Prince Louis' first birthday portrait.

REX/Shutterstock

Prince Louis is celebrating his first birthday on Instagram.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted pictures of their third child today on their Instagram, @kensingtonroyal, ahead of the royal baby’s first birthday tomorrow. The pictures were taken by the Duchess, Kate Middleton, herself.

The young prince, who is fifth in line for the British throne, has previously been seen in photos on the royal’s Instagram account. Last May, the Duke and Duchess shared pictures of Prince Louis as a newborn, seen in a series of photos alone and with his sister, Princess Charlotte. They also shared pictures for Prince Louis’ christening in July.

While the royal family is celebrating Prince Louis’ first birthday, they are also awaiting the arrival of the latest royal baby, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s — first child, who should be born any day now.

Read more here: 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now Have Their Own Instagram Account

Meghan Markle’s Maternity Style: See All the Photos 

The Meghan Markle Economy Stretches to Baby 

WATCH: How to Recreate Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Messy Bun 

Duchess of Cambridge duke of cambridge kate middleton Meghan Markle Prince Harry Prince Louis
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus