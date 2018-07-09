RITE OF PASSAGE: Prince Louis, the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was baptized on Monday at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace.

The chapel holds tremendous significance for the royal family: Louis’ elder brother Prince George was also christened there, and the chapel was where the late Princess Diana’s body was laid before her funeral.

Members of the royal family congregated at the private ceremony on Monday afternoon including siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were not in attendance.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a V-neck cream dress by Alexander McQueen and a floral embellished headpiece by Jane Taylor. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex followed closely behind the pair. Meghan Markle wore an olive green dress by Ralph Lauren and a matching Stephen Jones hat.

Prince Louis’ six godparents are Nicholas van Cutsem, a friend of Prince William’s; Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, a friend from prep school and Eton; Lady Laura Meade, wife of Prince William’s close friend James Meade; Guy Pelly, a longtime friend of Prince William and Prince Harry; Mrs. Robert Carter, one of Kate Middleton’s closest friends, and Lucy Middleton, Kate Middleton’s cousin.

Monday was also the first time the five Cambridges have been seen together. Kate has been on maternity leave since the birth of Prince Louis, who was born on April 22, 2018.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, oversaw the baptism. Welby also led Markle’s baptism service in the Chapel Royal and married the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May at Windsor Castle.

The 11-week-old Prince wore the Honiton lace and white christening robe that was also worn by Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The robe, which was handmade by Angela Kelly, the Queen’s personal dressmaker, is a replica of the original christening gown designed for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter.