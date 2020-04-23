RAINBOW CONNECTION: First it was David Hockney, then Damien Hirst. Now little Prince Louis has taken out his paints and bright colors to add a little joy to lockdown.

To mark Louis’ second birthday, the Duchess of Cambridge has taken photos of her youngest child making designs with finger paints at the family’s country estate in Norfolk, England.

The prince’s birthday is today, April 23, and comes two days after that of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. Louis is the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child and is fifth in line to the British throne.

The duchess has set up a classroom at their home, Anmer Hall, as all three of her children are unable to attend school in London due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The children’s images are nothing new: An amateur photographer, Kate Middleton usually releases photos she has taken herself to mark birthdays and special occasions.

Earlier this week, Damien Hirst released free, downloadable rainbow art in a bid to quell people’s anxieties during the pandemic, while Hockney has shared 10 new works that he drew on his iPad while in lockdown at his home in Normandy.

One of the Hockney pieces features bright yellow daffodils, which the artist named, “Remember, They Can’t Cancel the Spring.”