PRINCE OF WOOL: The guest of honor at the inaugural ceremony of Pitti Uomo held on Tuesday in Florence appeared on video.

Britain’s Prince Charles recorded a message dedicated to The Campaign for Wool, the global initiative he founded in collaboration with The Woolmark Company to raise awareness about the benefits of the fiber.

“The fact that over 1,000 brands are joining The Campaign for Wool suggests that the message of sustainability and biodegradability and the persuasive case for choosing natural rather than synthetic fibers are finally starting to get through to people. They are asking searching questions about the provenience and content of current fashion and everything inside their homes,” the Prince of Wales said in the address.

“Only wool provides the ultimate assurance of sustainability. I was particularly pleased to hear that over 100 leading British men’s wear houses continue to make Pitti their home each season and several others will be joining their Italian colleagues in the celebration of the sustainability of wool at the British Institute later this week. It is really most encouraging that the Institute and Pitti Immagine are making common chords in this way,” he added.

This was not the first time that Prince Charles teamed with Pitti Immagine. In April 2017, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall attended an event at Palazzo Pitti where they met Italian and British spinners and weavers to discuss the sustainability message of The Campaign for Wool.

“[Prince Charles’ video message] is a confirmation of the collaborative relationship we have with The Woolmark Company and Campaign for Wool, aimed at exalting a natural fiber like wool, which has unique features in terms of versatility and sustainability,” said Pitti Immagine chief executive officer Raffaello Napoleone.

“I had the chance to personally attend some initiatives organized by Campaign for Wool and every time I’m impressed by the way the Prince of Wales succeeds in engaging people in such as a crucial issue for our future,” he added.