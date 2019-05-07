Kensington Palace has released its first statement on the royal baby’s birth.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, released a video on their Instagram on Tuesday with their first comments on the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child, a baby boy. Baby Sussex was born in Windsor on Monday, weighing 7 lbs. and 3 oz. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t yet revealed a name for the baby, but have stated that more information will be released Wednesday, including photos of the family together.

In the video, Prince William congratulates his brother and sister-in-law, stating: “I’m very pleased to welcome my own brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!”

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reposted the birth announcement released by Prince Harry and Markle themselves on their Instagram account, stating they look forward to meeting their nephew.

Read more here:

The Best Social Media Reactions to the Royal Baby’s Birth

Watch Prince Harry’s First Interview After Becoming a Father

From Newlyweds to New Parents: A Look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship

WATCH: Lady Gaga’s Camp Entrance at the Met Gala