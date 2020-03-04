The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are back in Ireland.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have returned to the country for a three-day trip following their royal tour of Ireland last year.

The couple landed in Dublin on Tuesday, with the duchess paying homage to the country by dressing in an emerald green Catherine Walker coat and an Alessandra Rich printed-green dress. Middleton routinely pays respect to the traditions and cultures of the countries the couple visits, having done so during their royal tour of Pakistan last fall.

The trip is meant to “highlight the many strong links between the U.K. and Ireland,” according to a press release from Kensington Palace. “From its thriving cities to rural communities, the program will take in Ireland’s rich culture, its impactful community initiatives and spectacular scenery.”

The couple spent their first day meeting with President Michael Higgins and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, as well as making a visit to the Garden of Remembrance, which is dedicated to those that lost their lives fighting for Irish independence.

