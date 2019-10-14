The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are embarking on their first official royal tour of Pakistan.

On the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal tour of Africa earlier this month, Prince William and Kate Middleton have commenced their five-day visit to Pakistan, arriving Monday at the Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan outside of Islamabad. The Duchess paid respect to Pakistani culture by choosing an ombré white-to-blue traditional shalwar kameez dress custom-designed by Catherine Walker.

The royal couple is traveling without their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — and will be visiting the capital of Islamabad, the city of Lahore, the northern countryside and regions to the west of the country.

The royal tour is meant to pay respect to the relationship between the U.K. and Pakistan and will highlight issues like climate change, education, female empowerment and the nation’s youth, among others. The royal couple is also set to meet with prime minister, Imran Khan, who was a friend of Princess Diana.

