The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are embarking on their first official royal tour of Pakistan.
On the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal tour of Africa earlier this month, Prince William and Kate Middleton have commenced their five-day visit to Pakistan, arriving Monday at the Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan outside of Islamabad. The Duchess paid respect to Pakistani culture by choosing an ombré white-to-blue traditional shalwar kameez dress custom-designed by Catherine Walker.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Pakistan! ڈیوک اور ڈچز آف کیمبرج پاکستان تشریف لا چکے ہیں۔ The Duke and Duchess’s first official visit to the country will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, but will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today — a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation. ڈیوک اور ڈچز آف کیمبرج کا پاکستان کا پہلا شاہی دورہ برطانیہ اور پاکستان کے مابین تاریخی تعلقات کی عزت افزائی ہے، لیکن زیادہ تر توجہ موجودہ دور کے پاکستان بحیثیت ایک متحرک، زندہ و جاوید اور دور اندیش ملک کی ترویج پر ہوگی۔ From the modern leafy capital Islamabad, to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000km, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes. شاہی دورہ جدید طرز پر تعمیر شدہ سر سبز دارالحکومت اسلام آباد سے زندہ دلوں کے شہر لاہور، عظیم پہاڑی سلسلوں پر مشتمل شمالی علاقہ جات اور مغرب کی جانب ناہموار سرحدی علاقوں تک ہزار کلو میٹر سے زائد سفر پر مشتمل ہوگا۔ اس دوران پاکستان کی بھرپور ثقافت، مختلف ثقافتوں پر مشتمل آبادیوں اور اس کے خوبصورت مناظر سے آگاہی اور لطف اندوز ہونے کا موقع ملے گا۔ 📷 Kensington Palace #RoyalVisitPakistan #pakistan
The royal couple is traveling without their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — and will be visiting the capital of Islamabad, the city of Lahore, the northern countryside and regions to the west of the country.
The royal tour is meant to pay respect to the relationship between the U.K. and Pakistan and will highlight issues like climate change, education, female empowerment and the nation’s youth, among others. The royal couple is also set to meet with prime minister, Imran Khan, who was a friend of Princess Diana.
Click through the above gallery to see photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their royal tour of Pakistan.
