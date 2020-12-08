The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on their first official trip since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William and Kate Middleton went on a three-day royal train tour of parts of Scotland, Wales and England to pay tribute to communities and essential workers for their efforts in battling the pandemic.

The royal couple started their trip by meeting transit workers at London’s Euston train station on Sunday before traveling to Edinburgh, Scotland, to visit the Scottish Ambulance Service and then visiting the Holy Trinity Church of England First School in Berwick-upon-Tweed where they spoke with schoolchildren and teachers. The trip was not without its controversy, with some questioning the duke and duchess’ decision to travel when the U.K. is still battling the coronavirus, even though lockdowns have eased.

As is typical for royal tours, all eyes were on Middleton’s wardrobe during her travels. Sticking with her signature style, the duchess recycled some of her favorite pieces, including a green, military-style Alexander McQueen coat, which she had worn this past January, and a blue bespoke Catherine Walker coat dress, which she first wore during a trip to Norway in 2018.

On the last day of their royal train tour, Prince William and Middleton visited Cardiff, Wales and Bath and Reading in England where they discussed mental health with students at Cardiff University, visited a senior-care facility, and thanked doctors and nurses at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

They finished off their trip in Windsor, where they joined Queen Elizabeth II for a socially distanced engagement to thank local volunteers and essential workers.

For the last day of the trip, Middleton chose a red Alexander McQueen coat and matching tartan scarf.

Click through the above gallery to see photos from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal train tour.

Read more here:

13 Times Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana’s Style

How ‘The Crown’ Recreated Princess Diana’s Wardrobe for the Fourth Season

17 Times Kate Middleton Mastered the Coat Dress

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded