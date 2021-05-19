Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child.

The royal family said Wednesday that the princess and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are expecting a baby this fall.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” reads a statement from the royal family.

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news. 📸 The couple on their wedding day in July 2020. pic.twitter.com/oCHZLBa8oT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2021

The news comes nearly a year after Princess Beatrice and her husband were married in an intimate ceremony in Windsor. The princess eschewed the usual bespoke designer dress for her wedding and instead wore a vintage Norman Hartnell bejeweled gown that belonged to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The queen wore the dress to a performance of “Lawrence of Arabia” in 1962.

She also looked to the queen’s lavish tiara collection for her wedding, wearing the Queen Mary Fringe Tiara, the same one that the queen wore at her own royal wedding in 1947.

Princess Beatrice and her husband had initially planned on a larger-scale royal wedding last May, but had to postpone the event due to the pandemic.

Princess Beatrice’s child will be Queen Elizabeth II’s 12th great-grandchild, following the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, which is expected in the coming weeks. Princess Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, had her first child, a son, in February.

