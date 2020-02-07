GOIN’ TO THE CHAPEL: Princess Beatrice is going to the chapel — The Chapel Royal in London — and she’s going to get married, on May 29.

Buckingham Palace said Friday that HRH Princess Beatrice of York and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will wed on the last Friday in May. The couple was engaged in Italy last September.

The wedding will take place in The Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace, with a private reception to follow, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace described the wedding venue as a “busy, working chapel,” that holds royal events and regular services that are open to the general public. St. James’s Palace, built by King Henry VIII in the 16th century, sits halfway between Buckingham Palace and Piccadilly, near Green Park and St. James’s Park.

Royal weddings that have taken place in the chapel include that of Queen Victoria to Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg on Feb. 10, 1840. Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest son, was christened there in 2018.

In 1893, the queen’s grandparents King George V and Queen Mary were married in the chapel.

It looks to be a lower-key affair than the wedding of Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie, which took place on the grounds of Windsor Castle in October 2018.

Since then, the princesses’ father Prince Andrew has been embroiled in scandal. As reported, Andrew gave an embarrassing interview to the BBC late last year about his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, and has been forced to step back from royal duties.

It’s no surprise, then, that this wedding is taking place in a small church in central London on a weekday. It also remains unclear, given the family scandal and the public animosity toward Andrew, what sort of crowds will turn up, or whether the event will be televised.

On Friday, the same day the wedding date was announced, Buckingham Palace said Andrew has decided to “defer” an honorary Navy promotion he was due to be given when he turned 60. He was supposed to be named an admiral in the British Navy, and plans to take up the honor when he returns to public duty.

In addition to the Andrew scandal, the British royal narrative has also been overtaken by Beatrice’s first cousins, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who last month renounced their HRH titles and official royal duties and moved to Canada. While Beatrice and her sister both attended their cousins’ wedding in 2018, it remains unclear whether her cousins will make the trip back to London in May.

Beatrice’s engagement ring was designed by Shaun Leane and the ring consists of a round-cut diamond at the center with tapered baguettes on each side.

The diamond-studded band is made of platinum, and has been designed in Leane’s signature style. Leane said he sourced the stones himself, ensuring they were ethical, while the ring was made by the finest goldsmith at his London workshop.

Leane has also designed the couple’s wedding rings.