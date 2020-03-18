Princess Beatrice has canceled her wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The princess and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have canceled their wedding reception set to take place on May 29 in the gardens at Buckingham Palace, according to a statement tweeted out by royal correspondent Omid Scobie.

“Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married, but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, the couple is rethinking their arrangements for their nuptials and are still deciding if a private wedding with a small group of people would be safe for their guests.

“[The couple is] particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the well-being of older family members and large gatherings of people,” the statement continues.

As of March 18, the U.K. has roughly 1,900 cases of COVID-19 and has experienced 60 deaths. On March 16, Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised residents to work from home, avoid nonessential travel and avoid large gatherings.

News of Princess Beatrice’s canceled wedding follows several other changes to the royal family’s schedules. On March 18, it was announced that Prince George and Princess Charlotte would be homeschooled as their school, Thomas’s Battersea, transitions to remote classes.

Buckingham Palace said on March 17 that Queen Elizabeth II would be leaving for Windsor Castle for the Easter holiday on March 19, a week earlier than planned. She has also canceled her upcoming travel to Cheshire and Camden in England for later this month in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, also canceled their upcoming tour of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan in March.

