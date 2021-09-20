Princess Beatrice Gives Birth to First Child

Princess Beatrice has given birth to her first child.

The princess and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed a daughter on Saturday, according to a statement released Monday morning by the royal family. The child, whose name hasn’t been announced yet, was born at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, weighing in at six pounds, two ounces.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news,” read the statement from the royal family. “The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

Princess Beatrice and Mozzi got married in an intimate ceremony last summer after postponing their wedding due to the ongoing pandemic. For the wedding, Princess Beatrice wore a vintage Norman Hartnell bejeweled gown that belonged to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. She also wore the queen’s Queen Mary Fringe Tiara, which the queen wore to her own wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

The royal baby is the queen’s 12th great-grandchild, following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child, Lilibet Diana, who was born this June. This is Mozzi’s second child, as he welcomed his son Christopher Woolf in 2016 with ex-fiancée Dara Huang. Princess Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, also welcomed her first child this year, a son named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice is the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, who is currently embroiled in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s victims.

