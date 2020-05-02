NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2020, WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE.This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it.Mandatory Credit: Photo by The Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock (10631943d)Undated handout photo released by Kensington Palace of Princess Charlotte, who celebrates her fifth birthday Saturday, taken in April by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, on the Sandringham Estate, where the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday, King's Lynn, UK - 01 May 2020There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. MANDATORY CREDIT: The Duchess of Cambridge.

Princess Charlotte, who celebrates her fifth birthday on Saturday.

PRINCESS CHARLOTTE PITCHES IN: Princess Charlotte turned five on Saturday and to mark the milestone Kensington Palace has released a series of photos that show the little royal helping the needy during lockdown.

The pictures, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in April, were shot on Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where members of the royal family helped to pack up and deliver food to isolated elderly people in the local area.

 

The Cambridges have been staying at their home, Anmer Hall, on the estate during the lockdown. Charlotte and her elder brother Prince George are still being schooled at home – just like most British children right now – and have also been showing their support for National Health Service during lockdown. They’ve been pictured clapping for NHS workers on Thursday evening.

Last month, their little brother Prince Louis was photographed making rainbows with finger paints to help spread some cheer in these dark days. The Duchess of Cambridge took those photos, too, to mark Louis’ second birthday.

