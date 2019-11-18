One of Princess Diana’s most iconic looks is hitting the auction block.

The late princess’ Victor Edelstein royal blue evening gown is part of Kerry Taylor Auctions’ upcoming “Passion for Fashion” auction. Diana wore the dress on multiple occasions, but most notably at a White House state dinner in 1985, where she famously danced with John Travolta to songs from his hit film, “Saturday Night Fever.” The dress is estimated to sell for 250,000 to 350,000 pounds (or roughly $325,000 to $450,000).

The off-the-shoulder velvet evening gown was a favorite of Princess Diana’s. She later wore the dress during a state visit to Austria in 1986, where she again paired it with a sapphire and pearl choker that she converted from a brooch gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth II, and to sit for an official portrait taken by Lord Snowdon in 1997.

The auction includes two other pieces from Diana’s wardrobe, a custom royal blue Katherine Cusack evening gown worn in 1986 (estimated to sell for 20,000 to 30,000 pounds) and a Catherine Walker navy blue wool dress (estimated to sell for 4,000 to 6,000 pounds).

This isn’t the first time Diana’s Victor Edelstein gown has been up for auctioned. Diana auctioned off the dress just two months before her death for charity in 1997. It was later auctioned off again in 2013 by Kerry Taylor Auctions, which sold the dress for 240,000 pounds (or roughly $311,000).

