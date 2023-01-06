×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: January 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

They Were, They Are: Culture News to Watch in 2023

Fashion

Lacoste and Louise Trotter Part Ways

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Puma Teams Up With Koché for Performance-oriented Capsule Collection

Princess Diana’s Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

The velvet dress by Victor Edelstein was worn by Her Highness in a royal portrait alongside the-then Prince of Wales in 1991 and later appeared in a Vanity Fair shoot in 1997.

Right, a painting of Diana, Princess of Wale, wearing a tulip shaped aubergine velvet strapless gown by Victor Edelstein, by Douglas Hardinge Anderson; Left, the dress by Victor Edelstein.
Left, a painting of Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a tulip-shaped aubergine velvet strapless gown by Victor Edelstein, by Douglas Hardinge Anderson; right, the dress by Victor Edelstein. The Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund/Courtesy

A tulip-shaped, aubergine velvet strapless gown worn by the late Diana, Princess of Wales, in a royal portrait alongside the-then Prince of Wales in 1991, and which later appeared in a Vanity Fair shoot in 1997, will be sold during a Sotheby’s auction in New York on Jan. 27.

With an estimated value between $80,000 and $120,000, the dress, designed by Victor Edelstein, was previously sold for $24,150 as part of the 1997 auction that comprised 80 dresses from Princess Diana’s personal collection to benefit the AIDS Crisis Trust and the Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund.

The dress originally appeared in Edelstein’s fall 1989 collection. He was one of the go-to designers for Princess Diana for over a decade, from 1982 to 1993.

Related Galleries

An aubergine velvet dress worn by the later late Diana, Princess of Wales, by Victor Edelstein 
An aubergine velvet dress worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, by Victor Edelstein. Courtesy

In 1991, British painter Douglas Hardinge Anderson depicted Diana wearing the dress in a painting now hung at the Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund, which she visited.

The dress was later featured on Franklin Mint’s 1998 limited edition Princess Diana doll, as part of a collection of 1,000 dolls wearing her most famous dresses.

The dress is part of Sotheby’s inaugural curated auction “The One,” which aims to present an unprecedented selection of the finest products in history.

A painting of Diana, Princess of Wales by Anderson, Douglas Hardinge, now hanging at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. In the painting, she wore a tulip shaped aubergine velvet strapless gown by Victor Edelstein.
A painting of Diana, Princess of Wales, now hanging at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. The Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund

A purple diamond cross worn by Princess Diana is set to be auctioned by Sotheby’s this month as well. The Attallah cross is named after the former group chief executive officer of Asprey & Garrard, the late Naim Attallah, who owned the piece of jewelry, which has since been passed on to his daughter, Ramsay.

The princess famously wore the Attallah cross in October 1987 to a Birthright gala, a charity that works toward the protection of human rights during pregnancy and childbirth. Diana on that occasion also wore a purple Catherine Walker gown that resembled a Tudor court dress.

The cross is estimated to reach 80,000 to 120,000 pounds. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Hot Summer Bags

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress to Be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad