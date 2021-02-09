Princess Eugenie Welcomes First Child

Princess Eugenie has welcomed her first child.

According to Buckingham Palace, the princess gave birth to a son on Tuesday at 8:55 a.m. GMT. The child weighs at eight pounds and one ounce. Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, was present for the birth. The royal family has not yet revealed the name of the child.

Princess Eugenie also revealed the news on her Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of her and her husband holding their baby’s hand.

This is Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank’s first child and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s first grandchild. The baby is Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s ninth great-grandchild.

Princess Eugenie revealed she was pregnant in September, posting a photo of bear-themed baby shoes on her Instagram. Her pregnancy announcement came a few months after her sister, Princess Beatrice, married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at a small ceremony in Windsor.

The princess and Brooksbank got married on Oct. 12, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the same place where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in May of that year.

