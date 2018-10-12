LONDON — Figures from the art world, celebrity guests and close friends of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank made their way to Windsor on a windy Friday morning, gripping tightly to their hats and fascinators as they climbed the steps to St. George’s Chapel for the couple’s nuptials.

Socialites Pixie Geldof, Holly Branson and Chelsy Davy arrived together with an international roster of celebrities that included Demi Moore, Liv Tyler and Naomi Campbell, whose hat with black flowers almost blew off in the strong wind. Moore and Tyler were both dressed in Stella McCartney, the former in a wine red dress and the latter in a black midi-skirt suit.

Other celebrity guests included Robbie Williams, Cara Delevingne, James Blunt and Ellie Goulding.

Newlyweds the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed up with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Meghan Markle was dressed in a navy blue ensemble by Givenchy with a matching hat by Noel Stewart, while Kate Middleton opted for a raspberry Alexander McQueen dress and a matching velvet fascinator by Philip Treacy.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who were part of the wedding party, climbed up the long row of steps along with the rest of the flower girls and pageboys. The girls wore ballerina-style dresses with sashes tied in a bow at the back, while pageboys wore white shirts and navy blue trousers with green printed cummerbunds that matched the girls’ bows.

After the 800 guests filed into the chapel, Princess Eugenie — dressed in a gown by Peter Pilotto — arrived with her father, Prince Andrew.

She broke with tradition, opting to go without a veil and arriving at the chapel with her face in full view and the Greville emerald tiara on show.

The dress — in a classic shape with contemporary details such as a fold around the shoulders, and a low-V back — was an elegant choice, compared to some of her previous fashion mishaps. Who could forget the floral and feathered fascinator she wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011?

The low back on the dress had been a specific request from the princess, and it was meant to show the scars from the surgery she had, aged 12, to correct her scoliosis. Jan Lehovsky, the surgeon who performed the operation, is a guest at the wedding.

Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice, started off the ceremony with a reading from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel, “The Great Gatsby,” and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby officiated the marriage.

After exchanging their vows, the couple made their way back down the aisle and toward the horse-drawn carriage for a traditional carriage procession, which took the newlyweds around the streets of Windsor, which were crowded with well-wishers.