Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child.

The princess confirmed the news Friday morning on her Instagram, posting a photo of bear-themed baby shoes with the caption: “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021….”

Buckingham Palace also released a statement on Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy, stating: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank got married on Oct. 12, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the same place where her cousin Prince Harry got married to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle in May that year.

Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy comes just a few months after her sister, Princess Beatrice, got married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at a small ceremony in Windsor.

The princess’ child will be Queen Elizabeth II’s ninth great grandchild.

