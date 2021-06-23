GOING LIVE: French department store Printemps is debuting a livestream shopping experience, claiming to be the first in the country to tap into the growing trend that first took off in China and has been gaining traction Sstateside. Debuting at 6 p.m. local time Wednesday, it will broadcast a 20-minute program that is designed to bridge service and entertainment — and ultimately drive consumers to shop its e-commerce portal — from its Boulevard Haussmann flagship via its website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Called “En Mode Printemps,” the program will feature one of Printemps’ personal shoppers, a guest and two models presenting a selection of fashion, beauty and lifestyle pieces in a lighthearted, entertaining manner, redirecting the audience to the retailer’s website to purchase the pieces. A chat function will allow participants to interact directly with the personal shopper in real time. The program will also be available for replay.

Under the title “Refound Freedom: How to return to pavement cafés with style,” the broadcast will be the first of four themed shows, with subsequent editions set for July 7, 21 and 28 on subjects including what to wear for a wedding, nabbing a bargain in the sales and how to find the perfect beach bag.