MARKING TERRITORY: Paris department store Printemps on Monday opened a space for The Marc Jacobs featuring the designer’s new line that debuted in shops this spring. The sprawling store-within-a-store covers more than 860 square feet on the fourth floor of the women’s Boulevard Haussmann store, an exclusive among Paris retailers.

“These items are things that you could put together in your own way; it’s more about personal styling than about having a full runway look,” Jacobs has said about the new label, which was first teased on Instagram last December.

In a bid to draw in younger consumers, department stores have been upping the fashion quotient of their selections, adding services and exclusive offers to stand out from the competition, which has proven particularly fierce with the rise of online commerce.

“We always believed that we wanted to make fashionable clothes at different price points, and we wanted to reach different people with them,” Jacobs told WWD in May.

“Everybody dreams of having this new system or way of doing things, but that requires a bit of learning and a bit of trial and error. The base here is still two main collections a year for The, which will offer a group of items, which will also include collaborations,” he said at the time. Collaborations include partnerships with the Peanuts and New York Magazine.

The label’s current campaign is shot by Hugo Scott and styled by Lotta Volkova, with sets of twins in colorful mixes of styles, ranging from dresses paired with tights in mismatched colors, oversized bows and colorful T-shirts.