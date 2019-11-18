CHANEL LOVER: For those keen to put some archival Chanel gems under their tree this holiday season, there is a great opportunity coming up online.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, the fans of the luxury French brand will have a chance to bid on a selection of 177 Chanel designs on an online auction organized by Sotheby’s.

The pieces, which are part of an expansive collection owned by an undisclosed Italian admirer of the brand, span from handbags and dresses to jewelry and accessories. For example, the lineup includes a shearling “Pop Art” patchwork bag from the fall 2014 season; sunglasses with round lenses embellished by pearls; a gold logo chain belt with a matching bracelet, as well as a rhinestone snake jewelry set from the cruise 2018 collection.

The collection is also displayed in an exhibition organized by Sotheby’s at Milan’s Palazzo Serbelloni, running Dec. 3-4.

In the meantime, the brand’s aficionados will have to chance to nourish their Chanel addiction with the “In Goude We Trust!” exhibition, open until Dec. 31, in the rooms of the Palazzo Giureconsulti building in Milan. Hosted by Chanel and unveiled at the Chanel Nexus Hall in Tokyo last year, the retrospective celebrates the 30-year creative partnership between the fashion house and artist Jean-Paul Goude.