The move to greater transparency is a response to new consumer attitudes. “With full traceability being at the top of the consumer’s wish list these days, we feel it is only fitting to encounter such seismic changes with a relevant approach to pricing,” said James Eden, founder and chief executive officer of Private White V.C.

“Maximizing the trust and confidence of our customers has always been at the forefront of the brand. It’s done by being honest in our approach, we like our customers to know they are not being misled or charged what we would consider to be an unfair price,” Eden said.