Privé Revaux Elevates Two Executives

Privé Revaux, the affordable eyewear brand, has promoted George Schmidt to the new role of general manager.

Schmidt has been president of the brand since November 2021.

In addition, Maureen Cavanaugh has been promoted to chief operating officer.

Privé Revaux was founded by David Schottenstein, who resigned from the company in January after pleading guilty to insider trading. Schottenstein, a member of the Ohio family that made its name in retail with Value City Department Stores, Filene’s Basement, American Eagle Outfitters and DSW, made over $600,000 trading on information he obtained from a relative who sat on the boards of shoe retailer DSW and cannabis products company Green Growth Brands.

After Schottenstein’s resignation, he transferred his equity interest in Privé Revaux to Safilo Group, which had previously held a 64.2 percent stake in the business. It now owns 81.9 percent.

Schmidt began his career at L.L. Bean as marketing manager of corporate sales and before joining Privé was vice president and general manager of Cheryl’s Cookies.

“I came to Privé Revaux with the goal of galvanizing growth for an already extraordinary business,” he said. “The combination of stylish, high-quality eyewear at an accessible price point and engagement of our celebrity cofounders provides an enormous competitive advantage, which I am excited to be a part of.”

Cavanagh joined Privé Revaux in April 2021 as senior vice president of global sales.

Privé was cofounded by celebrities Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld, and has created collections with Benson, Steinfeld, “Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch, and model Adriana Lima since its founding.