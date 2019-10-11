Privé Revaux, the buzzy affordable eyewear brand, will introduce its first Made in Italy collection this month. The line of sunglasses will be called La Vita and will be available at 75 Dillard’s stores and online at both Privé Revaux and Dillard’s web sites later this month.

The collection retails for $65 and features custom and handmade, high-polished acetate frames, 3-D designs on the end pieces and temples, and gold-plated hinges and rivets. There are available in 15 styles and five colorways.

“Privé Revaux is all about bringing the highest level of quality, craftsmanship and the latest styles to customers at an unbelievable price point. Now, we can say that we do that with product handmade in Italy,” said Privé Revaux founder David Schottenstein. “This is a big moment for the brand.”

The collection is being launched with an ad campaign featuring Privé Revaux investor Hailee Steinfeld. It was photographed by Nicholas Maggio and styled by the brand’s creative directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. It shows the actress submerged in water wearing the glasses in images intended to be reminiscent of the Amalfi Coast.

In addition to the La Vita collection, Dillard’s will also offer an assortment of Privé Revaux’s anti-blue light glasses intended to block rays emanating from computer screens.

Privé Revaux was created by Schottenstein in 2017 along with celebrities Steinfeld, Jamie Foxx and Ashley Benson to offer trendy-right sunglasses for $29.95. Last summer, it received an undisclosed investment from private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners.