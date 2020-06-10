Privé Revaux is getting into the prescription eyeglass business.

The affordable eyewear brand that counts Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld as among its founders, will begin offering prescription optical and sunglass frames for the first time beginning today. The standard optical lenses and frames will retail for $84.95 while the sunglasses will sell for $129.95. All of the lenses will come with anti-reflective and scratch resistant coatings.

“Our consumers have a need and we are here to fill it,” said David Schottenstein, founder of Privé Revaux. “With the help of Smith Optics, who are a part of our Safilo family, we are able to give consumers luxury quality prescription glasses at an affordable price — all of which can be done quickly and easily with a few clicks.”

As reported, in February, Safilo Group bought a 61 percent interest in Privé Revaux. Schottenstein and his celebrity partners retained 39 percent ownership.

Prescription glasses will be delivered to customers within seven days and there will be a 30-day, 100 percent money-back guarantee. The company will also accept Flex Spending (FSA) and Health Savings Account (HAS) credit cards.

Schottenstein created Privé Revaux two and a half years ago as a fashionable alternative to premium sunglasses. Most of the styles sell for around $29.95. The brand has also been given a boost by creating capsules with well-known people including Benson, Steinfeld, “Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch, and model Adriana Lima. In mid-2018, Privé Revaux received an undisclosed investment from private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners. It offers sunglasses, reading glasses and anti-blue light glasses.