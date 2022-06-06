×
Monday's Digital Daily: June 6, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: The Latest for Fashion of the Next Generation? Digital Upcycling

Inside Brok’s Sudden Departure From Sephora

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role During Platinum Jubilee Weekend

Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in Bulgari at High Jewelry Gala

The Bulgari ambassador joined Anne Hathaway and Blackpink’s Lisa at the event in Paris.

Priyanka Chopra Bulgari High Jewelry Gala
Priyanka Chopra in Paris Spread Pictures / MEGA

Priyanka Chopra is continuing her Bulgari ambassadorship with a standout fashion moment.

The actress attended the fine jewelry brand’s High Jewelry Gala on Monday in Paris, where Bulgari’s new Eden The Garden of Wonders collection was debuted in a fashion show format. Chopra attended wearing an orange, plunge-neck sequined dress from Rasario, which she paired with a standout Bulgari necklace depicting the fine jeweler’s iconic serpent motif and embellished with a 25.7-carat pink diamond. She additionally wore two Bulgari rings: a pink gold rubellite ring and a Serpenti rubellite ring.

Chopra sat front row alongside fellow Bulgari ambassadors Anne Hathaway and Blackpink’s Lisa, who each wore their own standout Bulgari jewels.

The actress recently started working with Bulgari, starring in the fine jeweler’s “Unexpected Wonders” campaign, which also starred Hathaway, Blackpink’s Lisa, Zendaya and Chinese actress Shu Qi. Bulgari later shared photos of Chopra from the campaign, showing the actress wearing its Sapphire Flower Fantasy necklace from the Eden The Garden of Wonders High Jewelry collection.

Chopra has worn Bulgari jewels regularly since her appointment last summer, including at the U.S. screening of “The Matrix Resurrections” in December, where she sported Bulgari’s Divas’ Dream earrings in white gold with sapphires and a platinum set, 14-carat sapphire ring.

In addition to her Bulgari ambassadorship, Chopra is the global ambassador and creative collaborator for beauty brand Max Factor. The appointment came after Chopra entered the beauty market on her own, launching her hair care brand Anomaly.

