Priyanka Chopra, Michael Kors and influencer Karina Nigay were the social media stars of New York Fashion Week.

A report from Launchmetrics found that NYFW online content shared globally between Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 generated $109 million in media impact value and 30 million engagements. The top brand account was Michael Kors, which amassed $7.1 million in media impact value and 2.9 million engagements via 137 posts. Michael Kors also had the top Facebook post of the week, which singlehandedly accumulated $683,000 in media impact value and 935,000 engagements.

Actress and newlywed Chopra was the top celebrity account, generating $532,000 in media impact value and 54,000 engagements with a single post. Launchmetrics also noted that Chopra only posted one time — for Michael Kors — but was still mentioned in more than 360 social media posts and 113 news articles.

The top influencer account was Karina Nigay, who has 1.3 million Instagram followers. Nigay’s 12 NYFW-related posts received 428,500 engagements and $727,000 in media impact value.

The top ad on social media came from Liu Wen. Her Longchamp-sponsored Instagram post, below, generated a total of $69,200 in media impact value and 39,300 engagements.

