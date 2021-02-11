Proenza Schouler this month debuted “Core Collection,” a line focused around sustainable fabrics. Launching alongside the brand’s spring 2021 collection on their e-commerce, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez approached their new seasonless initiative with wardrobe staples in mind, offering sustainably minded designs that won’t follow the traditional markdown cycle.

The debut lineup includes neutral toned T-shirts, suiting and knitwear composed of eco cashmere, eco superfine merino, eco cotton, upcycled wool and deadstock materials from the brand’s archives (this collection incorporates materials originally used in the spring 2018 one). Upcycled wool culottes, blazers and carrot pants are slated to follow within Core’s pre-spring 2021 assortment. The line retails between $325 and $1,984 and will continue in line with the brand’s mainline pricing as it expands. In addition, Core Collection will not follow a seasonal calendar or “drops,” but rather evolve organically over the next few seasons with the sustainably minded approach.